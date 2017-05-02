Sidney Crosby to Miss Game 4 with Concussion

WASHINGTON — Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss at least Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Capitals and Penguins, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan announced Tuesday.

Coach Sullivan: "Sid has been diagnosed with a concussion. He will be out for tomorrow's game. We will evaluate him from there." pic.twitter.com/9Gwph8UDPb — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 2, 2017

Crosby sustained the concussion after a crosscheck from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen 5 minutes and 24 seconds into the first period of Game 3 on Monday, which the Caps won 3-2 in overtime to bring the series to 2-1, Pittsburgh’s favor.

Niskanen was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit on Crosby, but will not receive further punishment, as he won’t have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Sullivan also announced forward Conor Sheary sustained a concussion after colliding with teammate Patric Hornqvist in the second period. Neither Sheary nor Crosby returned to the game, though Sheary did skate Tuesday morning.

Crosby has a documented history of concussions. He missed the first six games of the 2016-17 season with a concussion sustained in the preseason and also missed 101 regular season games between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons with concussion-related issues.

Game 4 will be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

