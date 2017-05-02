Scherzer: Eaton loss an ‘awful’ blow to Nationals clubhouse

WASHINGTON — The Nationals’ offense was dealt a terrible blow with the loss of Adam Eaton for the season. Even worse, it was an “awful” blow to their clubhouse, Max Scherzer says.

Eaton was placed on the disabled list Saturday after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee a day earlier, bringing a premature end to a season which began with so much promise for the center fielder.

During his weekly “On the Mound with Max Scherzer” segment, presented by Dulles Motors, the Nationals ace was asked for his reaction to the devastating injury news.

“Honestly, it’s awful,” Scherzer said. “Unfortunately, you see injuries on a day-to-day basis, different things that guys are playing through. Any time you see somebody blow out, where it’s a season-ending injury, where it’s a major surgery you’re talking about…

“We saw it last year with [Wilson Ramos], and then now this year with Adam.”

The real gut-punch, Scherzer said, has nothing to do with baseball: “When you see one of your teammates go down with a serious injury, you just know how much rehab he’s got to go through and how upset he is just that he can’t be a part of the team. That’s what gets everybody down.”

Eaton — who was hitting .297 with two home runs, 13 RBI, three stolen bases and a .393 on-base percentage — appeared to be the missing link in Washington’s lineup, opening the door as the lead-off hitter to a high-potent offense, batters one through eight.

The Nats went on to lose their series against the Mets, but not before blowing the doors off with a 23-5 romp of New York in the final game on Sunday, a sign the offense is still capable of producing at high level, even with the loss of Eaton.

“Hitting’s contagious,” Scherzer said. “And if that cliche’s true, man, the Washington Nationals are proving it.”

