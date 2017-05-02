Ryan Zimmerman named NL Player of the Week, obviously

WASHINGTON — After hitting safely in his last six games, going 13-for-26 (.500) with two doubles, five home runs, 13 RBI, on walk and 11 runs scored, Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was named National League Player of the Week, because obviously.

It’s the first time Zimmerman’s hit five home runs in a week’s span since Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2015.

Zimmerman, at age 32, just had probably the best month of his entire professional career, hitting .420 with 37 hits, eight doubles, 11 home runs, 29 RBI, six walks and a stolen base for his troubles — for a whopping 1.345 OPS.

He followed up the first three weeks of April with four multi-hit games, scoring at least one run in every game and driving in multiple runs in five of the six games. He also recorded the 17th multi-home run game of his career Friday against the Mets.

With his home run on Saturday against New York, Zimmerman also moved past Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, into second place on the franchise’s all-time home run list with 226.

As of Monday, Zimmerman led Major League hitters in batting average, slugging percentage (.886), OPS, RBI, hits, extra-base hits (19) and home runs. While it’s the fourth Player of the Week award for Zimmerman, it is his first since July 16-22, 2012.

