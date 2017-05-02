Isaiah Thomas Asks Son How to Stop John Wall: ‘Get Fast Shoes’

WASHINGTON — Not many people have successfully stopped John Wall on a basketball court.

The Wizards guard has been one of the league’s most potent offensive weapons since he entered the league in 2010, and he’s only refined his game in the time that’s passed. In the 2017 playoffs alone, Wall is averaging more than 28 points and 11 assists per game.

So when Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas held a mock press conference with his son ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, of course he asked for some advice on stopping Washington’s speedy star. And frankly, the younger Thomas gave some pretty solid advice.

Admittedly, we’re not entirely sure what “fast shoes” are, or if Thomas was able to procure any in time for the second installment of the series. At time of posting, it was also unclear if John Wall was, in fact, born wearing fast shoes.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter