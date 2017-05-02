Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Washington D.C.

May 2, 2017 12:00 PM
By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Many people don’t realize that the true meaning behind Cinco de Mayo is to celebrate the Mexican victory over French forces during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But that doesn’t stop them from celebrating the day with a good fiesta. That’s why many of the Cinco de Mayo traditions we have here in the United States revolve around food, drink and fun. In D.C. the Cinco de Mayo scene is hopping with plenty of widespread events. If you’re looking for ideas on how to celebrate, here are a couple suggestions.

Del Campo At Dusk: Cinco De Mayo
Del Campo Rooftop
777 I St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 289-7377
www.delcampodc.com

Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Get ready to hit the rooftop at Del Campo for a grand fiesta starting at 6 p.m. on May 5. The overlooking panoramic rooftop views make the perfect accompaniment to this all-out party, which will feature signature cocktails, wine, beer and various food stations dishing up Mexican favorites. Matt Waller will be on the scene performing live music, and all attendees are encouraged to get up and dance to the beat and enjoy the evening. Admission is $35, $30 open bar purchased at the door.

Dino’s Grotto
1914 9th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 686-2966
www.dinoinshaw.com

Date: May 5, 2017 at 5 p.m.

You probably wouldn’t expect to find a Cinco de Mayo celebration going on in an Italian restaurant, but at Dino’s Grotto that’s exactly what’s happening. Starting at 5 p.m. on May 5, you can enjoy a special Cinco de Mayo pop-up menu complete with exclusive offerings of Mexican and Italian fusion cooking and libations. All your favorites will be featured, like tacos, tamales, beans and rice, albondigas and much more. There will also be an array of interesting cocktails being offered as well. The pop-up menu costs $25 a person, plus cocktail.

Thunder Grill
50 Massachusetts Ave. N.E.
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 898-0051
www.arkrestaurants.com/thundergrill

Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

While every Friday brings in a Happy Hour celebration, the annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Thunder Grill go beyond the exterior party scene. These events explore the rich history, culture and ethnic diversity of Latin Americans in the United States through entertainment and engagement in food, drink and ongoing festivities throughout the evening. This year’s celebration of the 155th anniversary of the Mexico’s victory of France will begin at 6 p.m. on May 5. The event is free to attend though food and drink is available nominally.

Zumbathon Charity Fundraiser
Bowie Gymnasium
4100 Northview Drive
Bowie, MD 20716
(301) 809-2388
www.cityofbowie.org

Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the day with this family-friendly event at the City of Bowie Gymnasium. The fiesta begins at 6 p.m. on May 5 with a host of dancing and music, delicious food and family-friendly activities. The celebration also serves as a fundraiser for the Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter-Jack and Jill of America, Inc. as well as St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families. Ticket prices range between $15 and $25.

Urbane De Mayo
Eden’s Rooftop & Lounge
1716 I St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 905-9300
www.edendc.com

Date: May 6, 2017 at 3 p.m.

For the sixth season, Urbane Group is celebrating Cinco de Mayo weekend with an annual Latin-themed party.  This year’s event will be held on May 6—the Saturday after—at Eden’s Rooftop & Lounge. Experience Latin American culture through food, drink, music and more. The party starts at 3 p.m. with complimentary admission until 5 p.m. and featured $3 Margaritas available during that time as well.

