Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Washington D.C.

By Laura Catherine Hermoza Many people don’t realize that the true meaning behind Cinco de Mayo is to celebrate the Mexican victory over French forces during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But that doesn’t stop them from celebrating the day with a good fiesta. That’s why many of the Cinco de Mayo traditions we have here in the United States revolve around food, drink and fun. In D.C. the Cinco de Mayo scene is hopping with plenty of widespread events. If you’re looking for ideas on how to celebrate, here are a couple suggestions.

www.delcampodc.com Del Campo Rooftop777 I St. N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 289-7377 Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. Get ready to hit the rooftop at Del Campo for a grand fiesta starting at 6 p.m. on May 5. The overlooking panoramic rooftop views make the perfect accompaniment to this all-out party, which will feature signature cocktails, wine, beer and various food stations dishing up Mexican favorites. Matt Waller will be on the scene performing live music, and all attendees are encouraged to get up and dance to the beat and enjoy the evening. Admission is $35, $30 open bar purchased at the door.

www.arkrestaurants.com/thundergrill 50 Massachusetts Ave. N.E.Washington, DC 20002(202) 898-0051 Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. While every Friday brings in a Happy Hour celebration, the annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Thunder Grill go beyond the exterior party scene. These events explore the rich history, culture and ethnic diversity of Latin Americans in the United States through entertainment and engagement in food, drink and ongoing festivities throughout the evening. This year's celebration of the 155th anniversary of the Mexico's victory of France will begin at 6 p.m. on May 5. The event is free to attend though food and drink is available nominally.

www.cityofbowie.org Bowie Gymnasium4100 Northview DriveBowie, MD 20716(301) 809-2388 Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. Celebrate the day with this family-friendly event at the City of Bowie Gymnasium. The fiesta begins at 6 p.m. on May 5 with a host of dancing and music, delicious food and family-friendly activities. The celebration also serves as a fundraiser for the Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter-Jack and Jill of America, Inc. as well as St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families. Ticket prices range between $15 and $25.