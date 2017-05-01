Wanted Man Hits Officer, Leads Police on Chase

ARLINGTON, Va. — Authorities say a man wanted in Virginia and Maryland struck a police officer, then led police on a chase.

Arlington County Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a dispute that could involve a firearm on Sunday afternoon.

When officers approached a man in a vehicle, the driver tried to flee striking an officer, who wasn’t injured. The driver then led police on a chase until a collision with another vehicle. Police say the driver fled on foot, but was caught after a brief chase.

Police say 32-year-old Brian Williams was charged with multiple offenses including attempted malicious wounding of an officer and felony eluding. Williams was wanted in Arlington County and in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

