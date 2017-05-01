Reward for Escaped Delaware Prisoner Doubled to $10,000

JESSUP, Md. — A reward for a man who escaped from the grounds of a Maryland psychiatric hospital has been doubled to $10,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Howard County Police and Maryland State Police have been looking for 28-year-old David M. Watson II since Friday.

He has ties on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

Howard County Police said in a news release Monday that officers are visiting businesses near the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup. They’re asking businesses to check their properties, trucks, vans, buildings and video footage for possible break-ins or sightings.

Watson is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his face and body.

He was serving a sentence in Delaware for attempted murder for shooting an officer’s home.

