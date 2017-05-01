Redskins 2017 NFL Draft Grade Roundup

WASHINGTON — The Redskins graded out reasonably well after selecting 10 players in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The consensus grade for Washington’s draft among major sports outlets was a B+. Everyone seems to agree, Jonathan Allen falling to the Redskins at 17 was a complete steal, while many pundits also see running back Samaje Perine as a great value pick in the fourth round.

McNally: Draft Day 3 Breakdown

Here’s a quick rundown of the Redskins’ selections, followed by the team’s grade assessed by each respective outlet.

Round 1 (17th overall) — Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

Round 2 (49th overall) — Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

Round 3 (81st overall) — Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Round 4 (114th overall) — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

Round 4 (123rd overall) — Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

Round 5 (154th overall) — Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas

Round 6 (199th overall) — Chase Roullier, C, Wyoming

Round 6 (209th overall) — Robert Davis, WR, Georgia State

Round 7 (230th overall) — Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville

Round 7 (235th overall) — Joshua Holsey, DB, Auburn

Mark Maske, The Washington Post: B+

The Redskins are without a GM after firing Scot McCloughan but nevertheless had a productive draft. Those who said that Jonathan Allen was among the two or three best players in this draft might have been overstating it a bit. Still, he was a terrific value at the 17th overall pick. Read more…

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B

Although they don’t have a true general manager, the Redskins had a nice draft haul. With their first two picks, they picked two good Alabama players. They got lineman Jonathan Allen in the first and pass rusher Ryan Anderson in the second. Those were two need spots. Allen was really a steal at No. 17. They also got first-round talent in UCLA corner Fabian Moreau, who dropped because of a torn pectoral muscle. Read more…

Bleacher Report: B

The Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan in March, but the characteristics he prefers are all over this board. This is a draft full of size, speed and raw athletic talent, with Allen, Moreau and possibly Perine as the standouts. Read more…

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: A-

Washington is another team that got one of the biggest steals in the entire draft with first-round pick Jonathan Allen. If he stays healthy, I love the pick. He was my second overall selection and will help Washington’s pass rush and run defense. In the second round, Washington went for another Alabama front-seven player in linebacker Ryan Anderson. He can play inside and outside with his ability to use power and leverage. Read more…

Mel Kiper, ESPN: B+

Washington needed to shore up its run defense in this draft, and the two Alabama players will certainly help there. Jonathan Allen, the No. 2 player on my board, fell all the way to No. 17, a complete heist by the Redskins. He was one of the top two or three defenders in the country the past two seasons, a versatile player who will likely play end in the Redskins’ 3-4. Read more…

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter