32: Bryce Harper Sets MLB Runs Record for April

April 30, 2017 7:02 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals went ballistic on offense in the last week of April, scoring 83 points in the last eight games of the month. A major part of that production came from Bryce Harper, who scored his 32nd run of the month on Sunday, setting a new Major League record for runs in April.

It took scoring four runs on the last day of the month, part of a 23-run onslaught from the Nats to close out the New York Mets. Harper came into the day needing just one run to tie and two runs to pass the record (29) set by Larry Walker in 1997.

Additionally, Harper led all MLB players in hits (34), on-base percentage (.500), intentional walks (four) and times reaching base (54) entering the series finale.

Compare this to his NL MVP season in 2015, and Nats fans have every right to be excited. In 2015, he started out with a modest slash line of .286/.440/.545, with just 18 runs scored, five home runs and 15 RBI. By comparison, this season he has a slash line of .386/.500/.750, with 32 runs scored, nine home runs and 25 RBI.

Not only is Harper hitting at a historic clip, but the Nats have assembled the best offense in baseball. Anthony Rendon hit a franchise-record 10 RBI on Sunday, part of the Nats’ 170 runs in the month. They were also the only team to average more than 10 hits per game in the month.

 

