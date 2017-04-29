Was Clinton Portis’ Jacket Too Tight? Twitter Debates

WASHINGTON — Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis actually started his career in Denver with Mike Shanahan, taken with the 51st overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft. Fifteen years later, and two picks earlier, Portis stood at the podium to announce the selection of Ryan Anderson:
While most of Twitter began discussing the relative merit of the pick, a significant portion focused on the relative merit of his suit jacket. Was it too tight or just right? It really doesn’t matter, but let’s review:
Too Tight:
Just Right (or Close Enough):
Consensus: unclear. Since you made it this far, go ahead and vote:
