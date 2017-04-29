Was Clinton Portis’ Jacket Too Tight? Twitter Debates

April 29, 2017 12:38 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Clinton Portis, NFL Draft, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis actually started his career in Denver with Mike Shanahan, taken with the 51st overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft. Fifteen years later, and two picks earlier, Portis stood at the podium to announce the selection of Ryan Anderson:

While most of Twitter began discussing the relative merit of the pick, a significant portion focused on the relative merit of his suit jacket. Was it too tight or just right? It really doesn’t matter, but let’s review:

Too Tight:

Just Right (or Close Enough):

Consensus: unclear. Since you made it this far, go ahead and vote:

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen