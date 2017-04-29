John Wall: Very Good at Basketball and Trash-Talking

WASHINGTON — Wizards point guard John Wall has been exceptional in the 2017 playoffs so far.

In the Wizards’ six-game series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wall averaged 29.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting .525 from the field and .474 from 3-point range.

The pièce de résistance: a 42-point, 8-assist, 4-steal, 2-block outburst in the series-clinching Game 6 in Atlanta, featuring an absolutely dominant fourth quarter in which he scored 19 points (the Hawks as a team scored just 17 points in the quarter) on 7-for-9 shooting, dished out two assists without committing a turnover and blocked a shot.

John Wall is a blur! He put up a career-high 42 PTS for the @WashWizards, including 19 in the 4th, to help advance WAS to the 2nd round. pic.twitter.com/rvSJend5vH — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2017

John Wall scored or assisted on the #Wizards last 22 points and 24 of Washington's 26 fourth quarter points. — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) April 29, 2017

It was a spectacular showing, to say the least. But John Wall is not one to say the least. Actually, he frequently says the most. Just ask Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, or Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Quavo.

🗣 "28-3" -John Wall to Julio Jones, probably pic.twitter.com/lTOjQKP69d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2017

John Wall buries Hawks, waves bye bye to the city of Atlanta and Julio Jones 💀 pic.twitter.com/Keb39KztCV — 🙏🏻Point God🙏🏻 (@World_Wide_Wob) April 29, 2017

John Wall: "I told them I was going to get 35 or more & we were going to win. And we did that." Bradley Beal: "For the culture." pic.twitter.com/ndZLP8gDr8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2017

73 points are the most John Wall and Bradley Beal have EVER combined for. pic.twitter.com/G7c8N4v1Wn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2017

Or ask Hawks point guard (and inferior trash-talker) Dennis Schroder.

John Wall doesn't forget pic.twitter.com/AzkzIXqO2s — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) April 29, 2017

Of course, Wall knows when enough is enough. After he buried them, the Wizards star gave his credit to the Hawks.

The Wizards now move on to a series with the Boston Celtics, who the Wizards previously buried. A win against the Celtics would put the Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1970s. If Wall plays anything like he did in the first round, it bodes well for Washington.

For the culture.

