John Wall: Very Good at Basketball and Trash-Talking

WASHINGTON — Wizards point guard John Wall has been exceptional in the 2017 playoffs so far.
In the Wizards’ six-game series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wall averaged 29.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting .525 from the field and .474 from 3-point range.
The pièce de résistance: a 42-point, 8-assist, 4-steal, 2-block outburst in the series-clinching Game 6 in Atlanta, featuring an absolutely dominant fourth quarter in which he scored 19 points (the Hawks as a team scored just 17 points in the quarter) on 7-for-9 shooting, dished out two assists without committing a turnover and blocked a shot.
It was a spectacular showing, to say the least. But John Wall is not one to say the least. Actually, he frequently says the most. Just ask Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, or Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Quavo.
Or ask Hawks point guard (and inferior trash-talker) Dennis Schroder.
Of course, Wall knows when enough is enough. After he buried them, the Wizards star gave his credit to the Hawks.
The Wizards now move on to a series with the Boston Celtics, who the Wizards previously buried. A win against the Celtics would put the Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1970s. If Wall plays anything like he did in the first round, it bodes well for Washington.
