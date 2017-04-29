Fabian Moreau Another Sliding Redskins Draft Diamond

ASHBURN — The Redskins selected UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau with their third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Moreau hurt himself at UCLA’s Pro Day when he tore his pectoral muscle. He had surgery on March 22 and expects to miss five months.

“This is just everything to me,” Moreau said. “I’ve been wanting this my whole life. I’m just ready to contribute, ready to win and ready to be a Redskin.”

Moreau was expected to be a first or second round pick in a deep class of cornerbacks before his Pro Day injury. The Redskins chose him No. 81 overall. He joins defensive end Jonathan Allen (first round) and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (second round) as new players on a revamped defense.

“He’s got speed, he’s got length, he’s got ball skills. He just needs to be more consistently physical,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said. “He might start the season on the PUP list….All I know is big picture Washington just got themselves a starting corner.”

Moreau was a former running back who switched to defense at UCLA. He needed a medical redshirt after getting hurt early in the 2015 season in a game against BYU. Moreau suffered a broken foot with torn ligaments. He actually returned to finish that game, but needed surgery and missed the rest of that season.

Moreau said he visited Redskins Park this month and was looking forward to play alongside Josh Norman. Washington took a cornerback the last two seasons in the third round. In 2016 it was Kendall Fuller. Starting corner Bashaud Breeland is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“I’m a physical, press corner. I like to get in the receiver’s face,” Moreau said. “I like to challenge them. I like to make plays, and just be that dog out there helping my team win.”

