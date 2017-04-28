What to Know About DEA Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 29.

There will be more than 5,000 collection sites throughout the United States Take Back day, where Americans cab safely and anonymously dispose of their pills.

The program was initially set up by the DEA to prevent old medicine from falling into unauthorized hands as well as to keep it from being thrown away and seeping into water supplies.

Since its inception, the program has gotten 3,554. tons of prescription drugs out off the streets.

Prince George’s County Police will be collect drugs at the locations below:

*District I Station at 5000 Rhode Island Avenue in Hyattsville

*District III Station at 7600 Barlowe Road in Palmer Park

*District IV Station at 5135 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill

You can find other nearby collection sites here.

Read more Prince George’s County take back here.

