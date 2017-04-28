Teen Charged with Stabbing Girl Near Silver Spring Middle School

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 14-year-old girl near a middle school in Silver Spring.
The stabbing occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday near a public bus stop that’s close to Eastern Middle School.
Montgomery County police say the boy and the girl know each other. Police say the boy ran away after stabbing the girl and was arrested nearby. The girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police believe she was stabbed with a knife.
The boy was charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault and released to his parents’ custody.
