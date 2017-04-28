Ryan Anderson: First Reaction from 106.7 The Fan Hosts

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins stayed with Alabama defenders for the second round, selecting outside linebacker Ryan Anderson with the 49th overall pick. Here is a recap of the initial reactions from sports talk radio personalities from 106.7 The Fan:
(Editor’s Note: Chad Dukes would have been included in this list if he had tweeted about the pick.)
With 106.7 The Fan broadcasting live with the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at the time of the pick, Chris Russell and Craig Hoffman, with an assist from Chris Lingebach, broadcast live from the D.C. studios on Facebook:
v
Initial thoughts from Russell: “I think there were better pure pass rushers, better overall players. But he is a high character guy, good motor from what I’ve seen [and] can fly off the edge. I think you can use him in a couple of different ways. Some scouts think he’s probably going to be better in a 4-3 than a 3-4. I think he can cover, which is important.
“That’s No. 1, because Ryan Kerrigan can’t cover, Junior Galette can’t cover, Trent Murphy can’t cover. So they were looking for more than just an edge pass rusher, and I think that’s the things that they really liked about Ryan Anderson over, say his teammate Tim Williams…Carl Lawson from Auburn. This guy can cover, he can move.
“Remember what you’re getting; you’re not getting a 12-sack a year guy, a 10-sack per year guy. You’re probably going to get, at his best, six, seven, eight sacks maybe?
Hoffman also weighed in on the pick: “It’s a position of need and a skill set of need even more. That said, he’s got to be able to rush the passer as well, so we’ll see if he ends up being a balanced type of player that some scouts think he can be.”
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.