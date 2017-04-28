Nationals’ Adam Eaton Goes Down With Leg Injury

Updated 11:15 p.m.: No further information is expected to be made available tonight:
WASHINGTON — Uh-oh. Washington Nationals outfielder and key offseason acquisition Adam Eaton tried to beat out a throw to first base and ended up injuring his lower leg when stepping on the base. He went down and was attended to by Nationals trainer Paul Lessard before being helped off the field.
He could not put weight on the injury:
Here’s the most updated information being shared by reporters at the game:
