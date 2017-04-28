Nationals’ Adam Eaton Goes Down With Leg Injury

Updated 11:15 p.m.: No further information is expected to be made available tonight:

Dusty had no specifics on Eaton. Just a "leg" injury. MRI tomorrow. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 29, 2017

Your browser does not support iframes.

WASHINGTON — Uh-oh. Washington Nationals outfielder and key offseason acquisition Adam Eaton tried to beat out a throw to first base and ended up injuring his lower leg when stepping on the base. He went down and was attended to by Nationals trainer Paul Lessard before being helped off the field.

He could not put weight on the injury:

Here’s the most updated information being shared by reporters at the game:

Eaton is carried off. Can't put any weigh at all on his left leg. This really stinks. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 29, 2017

Adam Eaton legs out a hit and goes over the bag and falls. Stays down for a big and is helped off putting no pressure on his leg. — Craig Heist (@cheistsports) April 29, 2017

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.