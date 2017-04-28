Nationals’ Adam Eaton Goes Down With Leg Injury

April 28, 2017 10:38 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: adam eaton, Washington Nationals

Updated 11:15 p.m.: No further information is expected to be made available tonight:

 

WASHINGTON — Uh-oh. Washington Nationals outfielder and key offseason acquisition Adam Eaton tried to beat out a throw to first base and ended up injuring his lower leg when stepping on the base. He went down and was attended to by Nationals trainer Paul Lessard before being helped off the field.

He could not put weight on the injury:

Here’s the most updated information being shared by reporters at the game:

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen