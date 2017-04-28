Maryland Principal Says She Regrets Decision About ‘Smash Space’

April 28, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: MCPS, montgomery county, montgomery county schools

KENSINGTON, Md. — An elementary school principal in Washington, D.C.’s suburbs is rethinking her idea to set up a “smash space” designed to let teachers hack away at a chair to relieve tension.

Kensington Parkwood Elementary School Principal Barbara Liess said in a letter sent home to parents Wednesday that she regrets her decision. She says the space was set up March 8 and she got the idea from reading business articles about companies providing ways to reduce stress.

Sarah Sirgo, a director of school support and improvement for the Montgomery County school district, told families the district doesn’t condone this sort of behavior and officials are committed to providing employees with wellness support.

Officials wouldn’t comment on whether any employees have been disciplined. Liess has been principal of the school since 2007.

Do you have a problem with the “smash space” idea? Take our poll!

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen