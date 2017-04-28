Fabian Moreau: First Reaction from 106.7 The Fan Hosts

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins found another diamond in free fall, taking Fabian Moreau two rounds after where he expected to go thanks to a pectoral injury suffered during his Pro Day. Here is a recap of the initial reactions from sports talk radio personalities from 106.7 The Fan:

#Redskins take UCLA CB Fabian Moreau. But…he tore a pectoral muscle at his Pro Day. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) April 29, 2017

1 thing that always works out for the Skins: it's the 'guy who's hurt now but will be fine later' Still love only D https://t.co/D85InwxPDc — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) April 29, 2017

Love this because you don't need him starting in week 1. Added leverage with Breeland deal coming up too. https://t.co/0HEzRHyxyh — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2017

Mike Mayock on Fabian Moreau: "All I know is big picture Washington just got themselves a starting corner." #Redskins — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) April 29, 2017

This seems to be a very favorable review of new #Redskins CB Fabian Moreau.https://t.co/mdqVsZH8Q3 — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2017

Holding down the fort back in the 106.7 The Fan studios, Craig Hoffman and Chris Russell provided their feedback on the pick, courtesy of Facebook Live:

Russell weighed in first, talking through the negative marks: “Injury history has been a problem, besides the torn pec, which obviously will keep him out of OTAs and most of training camp. The expectations, early on, at least according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, is that he probably won’t be able to play until around Week 1 of the regular season.

They don’t need him right now, provided that Josh Norman or Bashaud Breeland or Kendall Fuller don’t get hurt. You have a torn pec muscle in his Pro Day, a Lisfranc foot injury earlier in his UCLA career. But if you’re talking about the little bit of tape that we were able to see on him, a good athlete with explosive skills, good coverage skills, physical. You know Jim Mora at UCLA coached him up well. Looks like a pretty good gamble from everything we can gather early on for the Redskins.

Hoffman also shared his analysis, looking at the team’s depth at the position: “Any time there’s an injury involved, you’re always going to get better value in terms of upside than you would otherwise. Now the question is, how much closer are you to not reaching that upside, how much more likely is it that you will never get close to the ceiling because of an injury. Missing your first rrookie mini-camp, OTAs and training camp is never a good thing for a player.

“He’s really fast, explosive as an athlete. There are some other athletic concerns and this is a guy who we won’t see on the field until the middle of training camp.

“The other interesting thing is, this isn’t an area of need, for me, at all. This is maybe the one position where they are deepest, at cornerback, where you definitively have two starters who may be…two of your best five players on defense.”

