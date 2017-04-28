Awkward Radio: Grant & Danny Don’t Share Intrigue On This Weird Coincidence

WASHINGTON — In an odd little coincidence, the Redskins now have three players — Kendall Fuller, Su’a Cravens and 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen — who were all Top 12 college recruits coming out of high school in 2013.

It seemed interesting enough of a coincidence for Danny Rouhier to mention on the air Friday, although, as he’d quickly learn, his 106.7 The Fan co-host, Grant Paulsen, did not share his level of intrigue, making for some awkward, cringe radio.

“The Redskins tweeted this. This is actually really cool. Check this out,” Rouhier said. “So this is a picture that the Redskins tweeted from the 2013 Rivals.com prospect ranking. What do you notice about three of these four guys that are pictured?”

“Yeah, I saw that too, yeah,” Paulsen said. “Kendall Fuller, Jonathan Allen, Su’a Cravens all Redskins and in the Top 12 on the Top 100 Rivals list.”

“Numbers 9, 11 and 12 of these high school kids in 2013 coming out, and now they’re college kids, now they’re graduates or whatever. You know, they’re NFL draft picks and they’re Washington Redskins,” Rouhier said. “That’s kind of neat.”

“Well the Redskins will win the national championship, I guess, in 2014,” Paulsen said.

@granthpaulsen @funnydanny Grant has never been less interested in anything on the show. Wow lol — The REAL Guy-Lo Ren (@CWellion) April 28, 2017

“I’m gonna go pull up a Top 100 list of Texas athletes and find like the year that Robert Henson and Malcolm Kelly and all those guys played on the same high school team,” Paulsen went on to say. “And we can talk about how awesome that was, too. A weird coincidence.”

“Again, you clearly didn’t care,” a defeated Rouhier replied. “You clearly didn’t like it. I don’t know there’s need to start making fun of people.”

“I don’t know. I’m not making fun of you. I’m just telling you, I don’t know. I don’t care about that,” Paulsen added. “But yes, that’s true. The Redskins have some highly recruited high school talents from four years ago. That is true.”

Man. That’s good stuff.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter