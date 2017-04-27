Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan Advising Other Teams on NFL Draft

WASHINGTON — Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan is again advising other NFL teams on tonight’s draft, according to an NFL Network report, seven weeks after Washington fired him.

Reporter Mike Garafolo said in an on-air appearance Thursday that McCloughan has re-started the scouting service he ran in 2014 before being hired by the Redskins. Washington team president Bruce Allen told 106.7 The Fan last month at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix that McCloughan was free to work with other teams and had other opportunities.

“[McCloughan] has done just that. He had a scouting service before he became the general manager of the Redskins and, according to sources, he is back running that scouting service and has advised NFL teams on his thoughts on the draft prospects eligible for the draft this year,” Garafolo said. “Now, he’s not giving up Redskins information. He’s only giving up his own evaluations. He is free to do that. So not only will he have an influence on Washington’s draft, but also the drafts of a few other teams in this draft this year.”

The Redskins were aware of that possibility. They were one of McCloughan’s clients, after all, when he ran his scouting service from his Seattle area home.

The draft process began in August with scouts fanning across the country to gather information on players and continued through the season, January all-star games like the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine in March and Pro Days at college campuses throughout that month. McCloughan, whose strength is as a talent evaluator, played a critical role in Washington’s draft preparation before he left Redskins Park on Feb. 20.

“Well, Scot certainly had influence on it because we all met as we always did the last couple of years and every team does,” said Scott Campbell, Washington’s director of college scouting. “You meet right after the all-star games before you go to the combine and kind of get an initial ranking of how you like the guys. Of course Scot hadn’t been here since, so just like when he was here before there’s adjustments being made to the board with the new information….Certainly his influence is there from the initial boards.”

Follow Redskins reporter Brian McNally on Twitter