Report: Browns Trying to Acquire Redskins’ Kirk Cousins

WASHINGTON — After passing on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in Washington Redskins veteran Kirk Cousins to fill that obvious need:

Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

FWIW: A source that is involved in the Kirk Cousins – #Redskins situation says "haven't heard a thing" about the #Browns rumor. @1067theFan — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) April 28, 2017

The Browns came into the draft tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the most picks (11). They also have three picks in the first 33 selections (1, 12 and 33), as well as players and future draft picks that could be bartered in exchange for Cousins.

Cousins is coming off of a 2016 season in which he passed for a career-high 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns. He earned a second franchise tag designation, but the prospects of a long-term deal in D.C. is still unknown.

Trade rumors ran wild earlier in the offseason after two of his former offensive coordinators (Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay) each landed head coaching jobs. Rumors of reported interest in Cleveland have lingered, but it is unclear what it might take for the Browns to acquire him.

