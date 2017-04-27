Redskins, OT Morgan Moses close to five-year contract extension

WASHINGTON — The Redskins and offensive tackle Morgan Moses are finalizing terms on a five-year contract extension, according to multiple league and team sources.

Moses, 26, has started every game at right tackle the past two seasons for Washington. He was a third-round pick in 2014, No. 66 overall.

That provides even more stability for a young line that coalesced last season. Trent Williams is a five-time Pro Bowler at left tackle. Brandon Scherff, 25, made the Pro Bowl in his second season at right guard. He and Moses have started 32 consecutive games along side each other. Spencer Long, 26, was the starting center. Williams is still just 28 and in the prime of his career. Left guard Shawn Lauvao is 29.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Moses played college football at Virginia. He is a native of Richmond. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“It takes a couple of years to develop a [draft] class. People are saying the [2014] class had some success,” Scott Campbell, Washington’s director of college scouting, said on Monday. “Well, if I read articles and see what happened and what was said right after that draft, our grades in the mock drafts were not very good. It takes time. Morgan Moses didn’t start his first year, you know, but he’s come on to be one of the best right tackles in the league. That’s my opinion anyway.”

