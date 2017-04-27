Redskins Draft Preview: Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey

The NFL draft begins on April 27th in Philadelphia and the Redskins have the No. 17 selection in the first round. This is the 15th in a series of stories analyzing 15 players who could be a good fit for Washington at that position.

Marlon Humphrey

Cornerback

6-foot

197 pounds

Alabama

How he fits: The Redskins should probably start planning to add another cornerback. Kendall Fuller struggled to adjust to the pro game as a nickel corner last year. On the outside, Josh Norman will be a fixture for a few more years, but Bashaud Breeland is nearing the end of his rookie deal and hasn’t shown the consistency needed. Humphrey could strengthen this area. The son of Bobby Humphrey, a former Alabama star running back, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Marlon Humphrey is a sure tackler who seeks out contact. He forced three fumbles in 2016. And he’s fast. Humphrey can run with almost any receiver.

Questions: The problem is Humphrey doesn’t make enough plays on the ball in the air and struggles to locate throws sometimes down the field. It led to him getting beat deep too often for some scouts’ tastes. That might not just be a technique issue – though he certainly has things to work on there, too. Can get lazy with his eye discipline, which leads to more problems. These are things that can be fixed, but it might limit Humphrey early even though his physical gifts will probably land him a starting job sooner than later. A boom-or-bust corner prospect with a high ceiling.

Humphrey’s take: “I think I can run with any guy. There isn’t a receiver besides John Ross that I played that I ran with that I said, ‘This guy’s really, really fast.’ I think I can run with just about anybody. I think that’s my best trait.”

What they’re saying:

Mike Mayock, NFL Network

“I love everything about Marlon Humphrey except he struggled to find the football in the air with his back to the quarterback. That’s a huge deal.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

“Trying to sort out the corners is not easy. To me, I start with the two Ohio State kids right at the top (Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley). Then after that, I think if you talk to 10 different teams around the league, the No. 3 guy, you’re going to get a number of different answers. You have the long, athletic kids with upside, really raw, Marlon Humphrey, who some guys really like. Then you have Tre’Davious White and [Chidobe] Awuzie from Colorado who maybe their ceiling isn’t as high as a Humphrey, but a much higher floor.”

