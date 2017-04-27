Redskins’ 5 Worst Draft Picks of the Dan Snyder Era

Robert Griffin III

2012

1st round/2nd overall

This would have been unthinkable in early December, 2012 when Griffin was in the midst of one of the great rookie seasons in NFL history. But it all went bad from there. A serious knee injury, two years of in-fighting with his coaching staff and finally losing a training camp battle to Kirk Cousins in 2015. The Redskins had moved on in three years. Griffin’s 2012 season alone – with an NFC East title and a playoff berth – might have been enough to keep him off this list. But he is on his way out of the league after just five years following another disappointing season in Cleveland. Add in what Washington gave up to get him. The Redskins swapped the No. 6 overall pick for No. 2, Griffin, a 2012 second-round choice and first-round selections in 2012 and 2013.

Devin Thomas

2008

2nd round/34th overall

The dark days of former GM Vinny Cerrato where it seemed the Redskins were just winging it and Dan Snyder was way too involved in the draft process. Thomas had a nice season at Michigan State as a junior and the Redskins needed to overhaul their receiver corps. Thomas was a high second-round pick. He played primarily special teams as a rookie, posted marginal production in his second year, but when Mike Shanahan took over in 2010 Thomas’ role disappeared and he was cut by October. He had a few nice moments with the New York Giants over three seasons.

Malcolm Kelly

2008

2nd round/51st overall

Had a great career at Oklahoma, a force from the day he stepped on campus. But injuries were his downfall. You could give the Redskins a pass, but they knew about the risks with Kelly when they picked him. He had chronic, hereditary knee pain from the time he was a youth football player. Kelly tore his ACL when he was 15 and torn knee ligaments in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl led to microfracture surgery. He had a second microfracture surgery in 2009 after playing just five games as a rookie thanks to knee pain. He only played in 21 games for the Redskins and was out of football by 2011.

Taylor Jacobs

2003

2nd round/44th overall

Jacobs was a familiar face for Redskins coach Steve Spurrier, who had him at Florida. But all the Redskins got for their second-round pick in 2003 were 38 games and 30 catches. Jacobs was a smaller guy at 6-foot, 198 pounds. He caught one career touchdown pass. When Joe Gibbs took over in 2004, Jacobs lasted just two seasons with the team and finished his career in 2006 with San Francisco.

LaRon Landry

2007

1st round/6th overall

This is more for where Landry was chosen than his failures as a player. Began his career alongside Sean Taylor and started 16 games as a rookie. He played in another 15 the following season at free safety after Taylor’s tragic death late in the 2007 season. He was twice a Pro Bowl alternate for Washington. But playing at a Pro Bowl level in the 2010 season, Landry tore his Achilles tendon after nine games. Health issues lingered into the 2011 season and Landry appeared in only eight games. The Redskins chose not to re-sign him after his rookie contract expired and Landry lasted just three more years in the NFL with the Colts and Jets. He did make the Pro Bowl in 2012 with New York, but two drug suspensions essentially ended his career.

