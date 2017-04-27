Red Line Service Interrupted After Fire at Metro Center

April 27, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: DC, Metro, WMATA

WASHINGTON — Metro’s Red Line service is restored and no longer single tracking following track repairs, though delays continue in both directions.

Service was previously suspended between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place while firefighters investigated a report of smoke in the tunnel between the Metro Center and Farragut North stations.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia