Red Line Service Interrupted After Fire at Metro Center

WASHINGTON — Metro’s Red Line service is restored and no longer single tracking following track repairs, though delays continue in both directions.
Service was previously suspended between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place while firefighters investigated a report of smoke in the tunnel between the Metro Center and Farragut North stations.
