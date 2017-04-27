Draft Preview: 15 Players Redskins Could Select at No. 17

The NFL draft begins tonight in Philadelphia and the Redskins have the No. 17 selection in the first round. Our full series of stories analyzing 15 players who could be a good fit for Washington at that position.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

5-foot-11, 202 pounds

One of the most dynamic players in college football the past two seasons, McCaffrey led Stanford in rushing and receiving yards in 2016 and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2015. Read more…

Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple

6-foot-1, 237 pounds

Few players have skyrocketed up the mock draft charts like Reddick, who is used to coming out of nowhere. Read more…

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

6-foot-3, 259 pounds

Barnett broke Reggie White’s long-standing sack record at Tennessee to cap an insanely productive career in the SEC (33). Read more…

John Ross, WR, Washington

5-foot-11, 188 pounds

A gasp went through the media room at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 4. Washington wide receiver John Ross was expected to run fast. But to break an official 9-year-old event record? Read more…

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

6-foot, 195 pounds

In a year where red flags have sprouted on a half-dozen top college prospects, Conley is the latest. The Ohio State cornerback, expected to be drafted somewhere in the top 20 of the 2017 NFL draft, has been accused of rape, according to TMZ — which cited a police report in Cleveland. Read more…

Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

6-foot-3, 253 pounds

A reporter at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month complimented Missouri outside linebacker Charles Harris by saying he had a “very good first step.” Harris just smiled and said “I have a GREAT first step.” Read more…

Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

6-foot, 229 pounds

Raise the red flags. All of them. These are the type of players that keep general managers awake at night. There is no doubting Foster’s ability. He is a top-10 talent in this draft for most evaluators. Read more…

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

5-foot-10, 210 pounds

An explosive running back with the ability to raise his game against top opponents. Read more…

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

6-foot-2, 250 pounds

It was a simple play in a game against Arizona State early in his junior year. UCLA linebacker Takk McKinley went to make a tackle and a teammate slammed into his shoulder. He didn’t feel right for the rest of that season or the next. But McKinley never missed a game because of that right shoulder pain. Read more…

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

6-foot-1, 206 pounds

The football factory that is Ohio State just keeps producing elite NFL talent. Safety Malik Hooker could be the latest after just one year as a starter for the Buckeyes. But what a year it was with seven interceptions. Read more…

Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida

6-foot-1, 238 pounds

A first-year starter at linebacker for Florida as a junior, Davis had 98 tackles and 11 of those for a loss. He can run all over the field and could play right away at weakside linebacker. Read more…

Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

6-foot-3, 286 pounds

For months it appeared Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen was ticketed for a top five selection in the 2017 NFL draft. He’s one of the most talented players available and at a position of need for almost every team on the defensive line. But there are reasons to think Allen could slip and the Redskins would be thrilled if he did. Read more…

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

6-foot-2, 222 pounds

In a quarterback class where no player has a consensus high first-round grade, you choose one at your own risk. There is no Carson Wentz or Andrew Luck available. Read more…

Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

6-foot-4, 309 pounds

Why add to a strength? Washington could put together a group that will be together for years. Left guard Shawn Lauvao was fine in 2016, but he has had serious foot injuries and could be replaced. Lamp would be a great fit. Read more…

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

6-foot, 197 pounds

The Redskins should probably start planning to add another cornerback. Kendall Fuller struggled to adjust to the pro game as a nickel corner last year. On the outside, Josh Norman will be a fixture for a few more years, but Bashaud Breeland is nearing the end of his rookie deal. Read more…

