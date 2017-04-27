David Letterman Sighting: ‘Let’s Go Caps!’ (Video)

April 27, 2017 10:05 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: David Letterman, Pittsburgh Penguins, stanley cup playoffs, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Apparently, nobody grows a Stanley Cup Playoffs beard like David Letterman.

The former king of late night television emerged from what appears to be a razorless hibernation to cheer on the Washington Capitals in Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was featured on the jumbotron at the Verizon Center and chanted “Let’s go Caps!” a few times to the raucous delight of a capacity crowd:

It did not seem to be common knowledge that Letterman, an Indiana native and New York City transplant was a Caps fan, so the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg tracked him down for a quote:

That seems highly unlikely, but his presence has been a good luck charm so far. The Caps have come back from a 0-2 deficit to tie the game in the third period.

 

