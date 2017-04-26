WATCH: Joe Biden Gets Huge Ovation at Wizards Game

WASHINGTON — After a day of talking to college students about sexual assaults at George Mason University, former Vice President Joe Biden did some unwinding, courtside, at the Verizon Center for Game 5 between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

He was introduced to the crowd shortly before the start of the second period and received an extended, standing ovation. His name also began trending on Twitter in the Washington, D.C. area:

Former Vice President Joe Biden receives a HUGE ovation at the Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/2bU3OmftmG — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) April 26, 2017

Joe Biden sighting at the Wizards game. Here comes a 865-4 run. pic.twitter.com/Ce2n8GIgOw — Thomas Johnson (@bythomasjohnson) April 26, 2017

Amazing moment just now at Wizards game. Joe Biden name was announced and crowd went nuts!!!! pic.twitter.com/3ROWpyLUH8 — Paul Pleas (@maximillionb23) April 26, 2017

Joe Biden in the house, in full meme mode on the Wizards jumbotron pic.twitter.com/BTAMdkc2bU — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) April 26, 2017

In a city that coined the expression that the backup quarterback is the most popular man in town, it’s only fitting that the former backup quarterback is a superstar.

