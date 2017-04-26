WATCH: Joe Biden Gets Huge Ovation at Wizards Game

April 26, 2017 7:11 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Atlanta Hakws, Joe Biden, nba playoffs, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — After a day of talking to college students about sexual assaults at George Mason University, former Vice President Joe Biden did some unwinding, courtside, at the Verizon Center for Game 5 between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

He was introduced to the crowd shortly before the start of the second period and received an extended, standing ovation. His name also began trending on Twitter in the Washington, D.C. area:

In a city that coined the expression that the backup quarterback is the most popular man in town, it’s only fitting that the former backup quarterback is a superstar.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia