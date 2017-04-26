WATCH: Joe Biden Gets Huge Ovation at Wizards Game

WASHINGTON — After a day of talking to college students about sexual assaults at George Mason University, former Vice President Joe Biden did some unwinding, courtside, at the Verizon Center for Game 5 between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.
He was introduced to the crowd shortly before the start of the second period and received an extended, standing ovation. His name also began trending on Twitter in the Washington, D.C. area:
In a city that coined the expression that the backup quarterback is the most popular man in town, it’s only fitting that the former backup quarterback is a superstar.
