Trea Turner Hits for The Cycle in Colorado

DENVER — Trea Turner wore everything he could to stay warm, including a red ski mask that covered his face.

For someone who doesn’t enjoy hitting in the cold, he sure was hot at the plate.

Turner hit for the third cycle in Nationals history and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a 15-12 win over the Colorado Rockies on a frigid Tuesday night.

The shortstop had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.

For Trea, the hardest part was probably the single. pic.twitter.com/ZwRPWMGprw — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 26, 2017

“I’m a baby when it comes to the cold,” Turner said. “I was just trying to survive the cold.”

In between pitches in the field, Turner stuck his throwing hand into his back pocket. At the plate, he really sizzled. Turner wasn’t thinking triple to complete the cycle, only about lifting the ball into the outfield.

He did that and more, lining a shot into the right field corner. He slid into third and began to clap.

“It’s funny — when you don’t think about it, it happens,” said Turner, who had the ninth cycle in Expos/Nationals history.

Turner’s seven RBIs are tied for second-most in a single game in Nationals history. Count Washington manager Dusty Baker as impressed.

“There aren’t many guys that can say they drove in seven runs in a game,” Baker said.

Not to be overlooked: Daniel Murphy also had a big night, tying a career best by driving in five runs.

Enny Romero (2-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings a night after taking the loss.

German Marquez (0-1) was roughed up in his first start of the season, surrendering eight runs in four innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill in for Jon Gray, who’s sidelined by a stress fracture in his left foot.

Carlos Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds hit solo homers for Colorado. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run shot in the eighth and Gerardo Parra homered to lead off the ninth to make it 15-12. But Shawn Kelley settled down to finish off the game.

The game was delayed 66 minutes by rain and the temperature at first pitch was 43 degrees. Turner and Nolan Arenado were among several players who wore a ski mask to keep warm.

Marquez learned an important lesson: Don’t walk the pitcher. With two outs in the second, he struggled to find the strike zone as Joe Ross drew a walk. The Nationals went on to score five times in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.

“He’ll gather this one and realize that if he gets through that second inning, the whole world changes,” manager Bud Black said. “Who knows what happens? It didn’t. That’s the reality of it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: First baseman Ian Desmond (broken left hand) is getting closer to going out for a rehab assignment after another productive workout Tuesday. Black didn’t divulge when Desmond might be headed out.

THIS & THAT

Ross went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, breaking a string of 12 straight quality starts by Washington. … Bryce Harper finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He’s hitting .400. … The last time Colorado lost scoring 12 or more runs was 2003, according to the team.

NEWEST STRASBURG

Righty Stephen Strasburg and his wife welcomed a baby girl. It’s their second daughter.

Strasburg is on the paternity list, but is expected to return when the Nationals host the New York Mets this weekend.

BETTIS UPDATE

Black said he spoke with Chad Bettis over the weekend and the pitcher is “in good spirits.” Bettis resides in the Phoenix area, where he’s receiving chemotherapy after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had recently spread to his lymph nodes.

The plan is for Bettis to visit the team when they begin a three-game series in Arizona on Friday.

“He can’t wait to see us. We can’t wait to see him,” Black said.

UP NEXT

Nationals righty Tanner Roark (2-0, 3.65 ERA) is two innings shy of 600 for his career heading into his start Wednesday. The Rockies will throw righty Tyler Chatwood (2-2, 4.10), who will be making his second-ever start against the Nationals.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)