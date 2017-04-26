Redskins Draft Preview: Western Kentucky OG Forrest Lamp

The NFL draft begins on April 27th in Philadelphia and the Redskins have the No. 17 selection in the first round. This is the 14th in a series of stories analyzing 15 players who could be a good fit for Washington at that position.

Forrest Lamp

Offensive Guard

6-foot-4

309 pounds

Western Kentucky

How he fits: The Redskins are relatively strong on the offensive line. They don’t need a left tackle. Trent Williams has them covered there. Right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Brandon Scherff have started every game the last two years. Scherff made the Pro Bowl in 2016. Spencer Long moved to center and adjusted well enough. Every one of those players is under 30. So why add to a strength? Washington could put together a group that will be together for years. Left guard Shawn Lauvao was fine in 2016, but he has had serious foot injuries and could be replaced. Lamp would be a great fit. The Redskins even have a solid swing tackle under contract in Ty Nsekhe so they are covered in case of injury. Lamp can move well for a big man and would give Washington a pair of mobile guards. Several draft experts mentioned his game tape against Alabama when Lamp more than held his own in an impressive performance against one of the best defenses in the country.

Questions: Scouts wonder how much bigger Lamp can get. He doesn’t have a massive frame. Shorter arms could impact how he does against top-shelf interior defensive tackles. It’s why some see him as a center, though he’s never played the position before and is only now working on that this offseason.

Lamp’s take: “I think I can play tackle. Everybody says the Alabama front, all three of those guys, are going to get drafted in the first round. So if I can block those guys, why couldn’t I block anybody?…But, no, I don’t have a preference. Guard, center, tackle – I’ll play wherever I can help a team.”

What they’re saying:

Mike Mayock, NFL Network

“He’s a left tackle now. He had the best single offensive line game I’ve seen against Alabama in five years. He played left tackle there. I think he’s going to be a guard in the NFL, like a Zack Martin-type guard, that’s how good I think he is.”

Follow Redskins reporter Brian McNally on Twitter