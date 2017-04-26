Man Charged with Stabbing, Killing His Father in D.C.

WASHINGTON — A 26-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his father to death earlier this month in Washington.

Police say that 26-year-old David Blakeney Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old David Blakeney.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed the victim was the suspect’s father.

The elder Blakeney was discovered at a home in southeast Washington on the morning of April 17 with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not revealed a motive. The younger Blakeney is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)