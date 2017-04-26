Former Nats GM Jim Bowden Among ESPN Cuts

WASHINGTON — Former Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden was among those laid off at ESPN today, a list that is expected to total at least 100 on-air, writing and technical positions. He announced the move on Twitter:

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

Bowden joined the Nats before the move from Montreal, selected by MLB to lead the team through the transition. Under his management, the team acquired such players as Ryan Zimmermann, Alfonso Soriano, Adam Dunn, Jordan Zimmermann and Danny Espinosa.

He abruptly departed before the 2009 season after media reports linked him to a federal investigation for skimming the signing bonus money intended for Latin American baseball players, charges that were being examined all the way back to 1994 during his time with the Cincinnati Reds. He maintained his innocence throughout the process, but resigned rather than be “a distraction.”

Before going to Montreal, Bowden worked as an analyst with ESPN, beginning his relationship with the network. He is also a co-host on Sirius XM Radio, which is also played on the MLB Network Radio channel.

In 1992, at the age off 31, Bowden became the youngest ever general manager of a major league franchise in Cincinnati. Three years later, with future Nationals skipper Davey Johnson serving as manager, Bowden’s Reds made it to the National League Championship Series.

