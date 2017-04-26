Chipotle Warns Customers to Check Card For ‘Unauthorized Activity’

After reporting better than expected sales this quarter — a bounce back following a widespread Norovirus outbreak that plagued the company in 2016 — Chipotle has now given their customers a different kind of scare. This time, it’s customers’ payment information at risk.

Chipotle reports it has detected “unauthorized activity” for its customer payment system. The company suggests that customers who have used credit cards at their locations between March 24 and April 18, 2017, keep an eye on their accounts.

“We want to make our customers and investors aware we recently detected unauthorized activity on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants,” Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer told analysts during an investor presentation, Fortune reports.

The chain noted the unauthorized activity has been stopped and there are additional security measures being taken.

“We anticipate notifying any affected customers as we get further clarity about the time frames and the restaurant locations that might have been affected,” said Hartung.

So Chipotle lovers can rest assured their next burrito won’t come with a topping of fraud.

