Charley Casserly: It Would be a Circus if Redskins DON’T Draft a QB

WASHINGTON — There are two schools of thought on how the Redskins will proceed beyond the Scot McCloughan era.

One school is of pessimism, grounded in the losing culture established under Dan Snyder’s ownership of the team for the 16 years prior to McCloughan’s 2015 arrival. After discovering consecutive winning seasons — for the first time since Snyder purchased the Redskins in 1999 — under McCloughan’s brief two-year leadership, the Redskins, this school of thought says, decided to go back to their old (losing) way of doing business.

The other school of thought is a bit rosier, and focuses on the leadership which was here pre-McCloughan and still remains thereafter — a contingent of head coach Jay Gruden and now-team president Bruce Allen, in his one year as general manager, in 2014.

In their one season driving personnel decisions together, the Redskins drafted a late-blooming linebacker, Trent Murphy, starting offensive linemen, Morgan Moses and Spencer Long, a starting cornerback in Bashaud Breeland and a serviceable wide receiver in Ryan Grant.

(They also drafted running back Lache Seastrunk, tight end Ted Bolser and a kicker, Zach Hocker, franchise-tagged Brian Orakpo, and their more prominent free-agent signings included Adam Hayward, Jason Hatcher, Brandon Meriweather, E.J. Biggers, Ryan Clark and DeSean Jackson.)

Charley Casserly, a former general manager for the team, appears to maintain this latter school of thought, and even went as far as to say the Redskins “know what they’re doing” during an appearance with The Sports Junkies Wednesday on 106.7 The Fan.

“If I was to have a criticism of Bruce — and it’s not a criticism, it’s a disagreement on philosophy — they don’t sell their plan,” Casserly said. “In this city, the Nats, the Wizards and the Capitals sell their plan. Every one of them, everybody knows what the plan is.

“Nats: Don’t spend money on free agency; we’re gonna go through the draft; we’ll spend money later; pitching. Everybody can recite it,” he said. “Wizards/Caps: Blow it up. Start over.

“The Redskins don’t sell their plan, so therefore people take shots at them about what they’re doing, but in reality, I just went through the draft before Scot McCloughan came, that’s a pretty good draft on the picks they used. So now, this year, it starts over.”

“I think they know what they’re doing,” he said.

Casserly contends that had the Redskins not drafted Moses in 2014, then Brandon Scherff — who was converted into a guard after being drafted as a tackle with the fifth overall pick in 2015 — would have been viewed as a bust.

Oh, and he thinks the Redskins probably should — and just might — draft a quarterback on Thursday.

“The [Kirk] Cousins thing, we don’t know enough about the Cousins thing to have an opinion, because we don’t know what Cousins will sign for,” Casserly said. “We know the Redskins haven’t offered him enough guaranteed money.”

“Somebody… said about Bruce is more apt to overpay in one year and not get stuck with a long-term deal,” he said. “I talked to somebody last night who says Shanahan has the same agent as Cousins and that’s where he’s going next year. So, you know, we’ll see. Maybe they can’t get him signed. But it’s a dilemma, there’s no question about it, because as you guys pointed out I think yesterday, you’ve got to draft a quarterback here at some point.”

Casserly did not specify whether he was referring to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan or his out-of-work father, Mike, though one can probably deduce he was referring to the former. Cousins’ agent is Mike McCartney.

“Yeah, but if they draft one this year, it’ll just be a full-blown circus,” Junkies host Eric Bickel said.

“So what! It’s a circus on radio,” Casserly said. “It’s not a circus in the building. You can handle the building. Hey, it gives us something to talk about, but you can deal with that. The bigger circus is if he’s gone and you have no quarterback. That’s your circus. It’ll be like Ringling. You’ll shut it down.”

