WATCH: Marcin Gortat Ties Shoe In Middle Of Offensive Possession

Ryan Mayer

The Wizards dropped Game 4 of their series with the Atlanta Hawks 111-101 on Monday night. While star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 54 points, they didn’t get much help from the rest of the starters or the supporting cast. Center Marcin Gortat crashed the glass well with 18 rebounds, but had just two points on 1-4 shooting on the offensive end. Despite that, he did offer a moment of comedy at least early in the contest when he decided to tie his shoe just as the Wiz were starting an offensive possession.

gortat was just like screw it i really gotta tie my shoe pic.twitter.com/myB1AfRKZj — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) April 25, 2017

It looks like Wall was looking/waiting for Gortat to come and set the screen and, once he saw that he wasn’t coming, decided to drive and ended up drawing a foul. Since Wall drew the foul the play ends up being comical rather than one that fans yell about. The good news for Gortat and the Wizards is that they’ll get another shot at the Hawks on Wednesday night at home in Game 5 of their first round series.