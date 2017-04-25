Virginia Man Sentenced for Luring Woman into Prostitution with Drugs

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man who admitted to using his drug supply to force woman into prostitution has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Media outlets report 26-year-old Devon Jay Caldwell was sentenced Monday in Norfolk. He pleaded guilty on January 17 to his involvement in a conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release that Caldwell found women suffering from drug addiction and convinced them to work for him as prostitutes in exchange for unlimited drugs.

Authorities say Caldwell recruited three co-conspirators, including a 16-year-old boy, to help him run his businesses for a year until his August 2016 arrest.

