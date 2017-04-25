Best Carrot Cake In Washington D.C.

The history of carrot cake is unclear. There are claims that it descended from Medieval carrot puddings recipes. However, regardless of its origins the simple fact is that carrot cake is among the top cake flavors. The idea of a healthy vegetable included in an otherwise unhealthy indulgence likely contributes to the popularity of carrot cake — as does its deliciously, spicy taste. Here are five places in Washington D.C., that are making outstanding carrot cakes.
4465 Connecticut Ave. N.W.
Washington DC 20008
(202) 750-4100
www.soapstonemarket.com
Soapstone is a gourmet market in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood. In addition to its well curated selection of groceries and household necessities, it has an extensive menu of made to order and ready to eat food items. Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington “Pastry Chef of the Year” winner, Huw Griffiths oversees Soapstone Market’s bakery. His carrot cake is one of the market’s most popular items. It addition to the traditional spices of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, Griffiths adds flavor with coconut flakes. He also includes coconut flakes in the rich cream cheese frosting that covers the cake and sits between the cake’s two super moist layers.
555 8th St. N.W.
Washington DC 20004
(202) 449-7095
www.dirtyhabitdc.com
Located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Dirty Habit offers a tasty menu of “globally inspired, seasonal shareable plates.” Its desserts are bite-sized petit fours that are artfully prepared by pastry chef.Kieu-Linh Nguyen. A graduate of New England Culinary Institute, she uses classic French technique to create modern, flavorful sweets. Among her selection of yummy confectioneries is a carrot cake. It is traditional in taste with a wonderful cream cheese icing that is topped with a candied carrot chips and rice crisps.
1052 Thomas Jefferson St., N.W.
Washington DC 20007
(703) 663-8727
www.bakedandwired.com
Baked & Wired is a family-owned and operated bakery in the heart of D.C.’s historic Georgetown neighborhood. According to Teresa Velazque the bakery’s carrot cake recipe was passed down to her from her Great Aunt Helen. Co-owner and baker, Valazque humbly describes the recipe as “fairly basic” with the exception of adding pecans to the cake. There is also pecans sprinkled on top of the cream cheese frosting. They are toasted to bring out a more nutty flavor and crunchier texture. Baked & Wired almost also was carrot cake in the shop but limits the amount of cakes it makes on daily basis, so it is best to pre-order to guarantee availability.
2006 18th St. N.W.
Washington DC 20009
(202) 450-4462
www.cakeroombakery.com
With its beautifully decorated shop and its scratch made products, The Cakeroom is a very popular spot for those seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth. Located in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, it offers an outstanding carrot cake. In addition to freshly grated carrots, The Cakeroom uses crushed pineapple and coconut flakes in its batter for added flavor and moisture. It is also topped with a thick cream cheese frosting. The Cakeroom has carrot cake available daily in its shop and also takes pre-orders.
1250 9th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 735-0102
www.buttercreamdc.com
Owned and led by pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac, another Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington “Pastry Chef of the Year” winner, Buttercream Bakeshop is a must visit for any carrot cake lover. Its carrot cake is very moist and spice heavy. It is three layers high with a cream cheese buttercream between each layer and a covering of of the bakery’s signature vanilla Italian meringue buttercream. The outer layer is typically decorated with green and orange watercolor strips but customers can select from an assortment of other colors. Buttercream Bakeshop’s carrot cake is sometimes available in the shop but it’s best to pre-order if you want to definitely not missout.
