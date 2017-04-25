Best Carrot Cake In Washington D.C.

By Troy Petenbrink The history of carrot cake is unclear. There are claims that it descended from Medieval carrot puddings recipes. However, regardless of its origins the simple fact is that carrot cake is among the top cake flavors. The idea of a healthy vegetable included in an otherwise unhealthy indulgence likely contributes to the popularity of carrot cake — as does its deliciously, spicy taste. Here are five places in Washington D.C., that are making outstanding carrot cakes.

Soapstone Market

4465 Connecticut Ave. N.W.

Washington DC 20008

(202) 750-4100

www.soapstonemarket.com 4465 Connecticut Ave. N.W.Washington DC 20008(202) 750-4100 Soapstone is a gourmet market in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood. In addition to its well curated selection of groceries and household necessities, it has an extensive menu of made to order and ready to eat food items. Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington “Pastry Chef of the Year” winner, Huw Griffiths oversees Soapstone Market’s bakery. His carrot cake is one of the market’s most popular items. It addition to the traditional spices of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, Griffiths adds flavor with coconut flakes. He also includes coconut flakes in the rich cream cheese frosting that covers the cake and sits between the cake’s two super moist layers.

Dirty Habit DC

555 8th St. N.W.

Washington DC 20004

(202) 449-7095

www.dirtyhabitdc.com 555 8th St. N.W.Washington DC 20004(202) 449-7095 Located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Dirty Habit offers a tasty menu of “globally inspired, seasonal shareable plates.” Its desserts are bite-sized petit fours that are artfully prepared by pastry chef.Kieu-Linh Nguyen. A graduate of New England Culinary Institute, she uses classic French technique to create modern, flavorful sweets. Among her selection of yummy confectioneries is a carrot cake. It is traditional in taste with a wonderful cream cheese icing that is topped with a candied carrot chips and rice crisps.

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., N.W.

Washington DC 20007

(703) 663-8727

www.bakedandwired.com 1052 Thomas Jefferson St., N.W.Washington DC 20007(703) 663-8727 Baked & Wired is a family-owned and operated bakery in the heart of D.C.'s historic Georgetown neighborhood. According to Teresa Velazque the bakery's carrot cake recipe was passed down to her from her Great Aunt Helen. Co-owner and baker, Valazque humbly describes the recipe as "fairly basic" with the exception of adding pecans to the cake. There is also pecans sprinkled on top of the cream cheese frosting. They are toasted to bring out a more nutty flavor and crunchier texture. Baked & Wired almost also was carrot cake in the shop but limits the amount of cakes it makes on daily basis, so it is best to pre-order to guarantee availability.

The Cakeroom

2006 18th St. N.W.

Washington DC 20009

(202) 450-4462

www.cakeroombakery.com 2006 18th St. N.W.Washington DC 20009(202) 450-4462 With its beautifully decorated shop and its scratch made products, The Cakeroom is a very popular spot for those seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth. Located in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, it offers an outstanding carrot cake. In addition to freshly grated carrots, The Cakeroom uses crushed pineapple and coconut flakes in its batter for added flavor and moisture. It is also topped with a thick cream cheese frosting. The Cakeroom has carrot cake available daily in its shop and also takes pre-orders.