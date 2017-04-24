Teen’s Wish to Announce Ravens’ 1st-Round Draft Pick Granted

April 24, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Balitmore Ravens, Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Maryland teenager with rare brain cancer will announce the Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick.

The Baltimore Sun reports 14-year-old Obioha “TJ” Onwuanible was chosen Friday to announce the Ravens first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Onwuanible got the news when coach John Harbaugh appeared in a prerecorded video message during an assembly at McDonogh School outside Baltimore.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip to Philadelphia possible for the eighth-grader who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in February 2015.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia