Redskins ILB Will Compton Signs RFA Tender

WASHINGTON — Redskins inside linebacker Will Compton has signed his restricted free agent tender and will be back with the team in 2017, according to an NFL source with knowledge of the move.

Compton was one of Washington’s two restricted free agents. Running back Chris Thompson signed his tender on Friday.

A one-time practice squad player who wasn’t drafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton ascended to a starting spot and the primary defensive signal caller early in the 2015 season.

The Redskins offered him an original-round tender, which meant Compton gets $1.797 million by signing. He could have signed an offer sheet with another team and left with no compensation for Washington.

There was some intrigue about that once the Redskins signed free-agent inside linebacker Zach Brown earlier this month. Brown was rated one of the top 30 free agents available by most media outlets. But he also has never been trusted with relaying signals as Compton has. There appears to be plenty of snaps available for Brown, Compton and inside linebacker Mason Foster.

Compton had 106 tackles in 2016 and played 15 games. He also had an interception and five passes defended. Compton started 10 games in 2015 and appeared in all 16.

