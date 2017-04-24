Redskins Fan Travels Well to Protest Bruce Allen

April 24, 2017 10:57 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bruce Allen, Dan Snyder, Washington Nationals, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Who is excited to see what team President Bruce Allen can do, back at the helm of the Washington Redskins? Not this guy, who showed up in Colorado, at a Washington Nationals-Colorado Rockies game, to protest Allen and offer some friendly advice to his boss:

In case the photo doesn’t say enough, here are a few things to appreciate about this situation:

  1. Coors Field is more than 1,600 miles from Redskins Park;
  2. None of these things have anything to do with MLB, baseball, or either team;
  3. Dan Snyder was likely not watching this game;
  4. Dan Snyder likely does not crowdsource his personnel decisions;
  5. The sign appears to be hastily drawn, but he did use two different markers and drew a picture of a fire;
  6. This protester likely spent more than $50 on these tickets.

But if sports teach us anything, it’s that you can’t put a price tag on happiness. Hopefully, this Redskins fan got his money’s worth.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

[H/T Bobby Blanco]

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia