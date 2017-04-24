Redskins Fan Travels Well to Protest Bruce Allen

WASHINGTON — Who is excited to see what team President Bruce Allen can do, back at the helm of the Washington Redskins? Not this guy, who showed up in Colorado, at a Washington Nationals-Colorado Rockies game, to protest Allen and offer some friendly advice to his boss:

In case the photo doesn’t say enough, here are a few things to appreciate about this situation:

Coors Field is more than 1,600 miles from Redskins Park; None of these things have anything to do with MLB, baseball, or either team; Dan Snyder was likely not watching this game; Dan Snyder likely does not crowdsource his personnel decisions; The sign appears to be hastily drawn, but he did use two different markers and drew a picture of a fire; This protester likely spent more than $50 on these tickets.

But if sports teach us anything, it’s that you can’t put a price tag on happiness. Hopefully, this Redskins fan got his money’s worth.

[H/T Bobby Blanco]