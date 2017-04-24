Firefighters Battle Blaze at College Park Apartment Building

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Firefighters are battling a blaze in a six-story building of apartments under construction near the University of Maryland.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department spokesman Mark Brady tweets that the fire broke out Monday morning on the fifth floor of 4700 Berwyn House Road in College Park.
Senior citizen residents of the nearby Spellman House are being relocated to a community center in 4900 block of Lakeland Road.
Video from the scene shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.
