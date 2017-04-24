Firefighters Battle Blaze at College Park Apartment Building

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Firefighters are battling a blaze in a six-story building of apartments under construction near the University of Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department spokesman Mark Brady tweets that the fire broke out Monday morning on the fifth floor of 4700 Berwyn House Road in College Park.

Senior citizen residents of the nearby Spellman House are being relocated to a community center in 4900 block of Lakeland Road.

Our Engine Co. 21 has now been dispatched to help battle 5 alarm fire in Prince Georges Co. Md. Other units are filling in at PG stations. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 24, 2017

PGFD. All senior citizen residents of the Spellman House are being relocated to a community center in 4900 block know of Lakeland RD – smoke — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

UMD Alert: A fire has been reported in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Rd – avoid area. Fire Dept. is on scene. Smoke is affecting many areas — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 24, 2017

Video from the scene shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.

Heavy smoke coming from 5th floor of 6-story building under construction near @UofMaryland in College Park pic.twitter.com/pBBj4ZuPuE — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

So many inherent dangers in fighting a fire in a building, Tpe 5, under construction #PGFD pic.twitter.com/3k8Muhlrym — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

PGFD Master Stream Devices placed into service pic.twitter.com/Fp3wGRmpDG — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

5th Alarm Sounded at Berwyn House Road pic.twitter.com/iVf7DPucWE — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

College Park – Berwyn House Road – despite master streams and copious amounts of water the fire continues to extend throughout roof assembly pic.twitter.com/YhfR1ftRG8 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

PGFD 5th Alarm Fire in College Park https://t.co/iq4YTvuX8M — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

Bomberos actualmente están tratando de apagar un incendio de 5 alarmas en College Park. Detalles en ElZol1079.com (Image courtesy of Google Maps) A post shared by elzol107.9 (@elzol1079) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

