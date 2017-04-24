Fire Tears Through Prince George’s County Apartment Building

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Officials say residents of 11 apartments were displaced after a fire at a complex in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue spokesman Mark Brady says five people were evaluated at the complex and two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the blaze on Sunday.

Officials say the fire extended to the roof area.

Brady says before fire officials’ arrived, some people either jumped from other balconies or were assisted from the apartments to a safe place.

The cause it still under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

See photos from the Prince George’s County Fire Department and others below.

U/D Corning. Fire out. 5 evaluated on scene. 2 transported so far NLT. Several rescues by FFs. #PGFD cause under invest. 11 apts displaced pic.twitter.com/USxd3J9WpJ — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 23, 2017

PGFD 2nd alarm earlier on Corning Ave pic.twitter.com/BT933B6eMw — Rescue3 (@DCFDRescue3) April 23, 2017

Witnesses say woman was passing kids from 3rd floor onto balcony below. @PGFDPIO :11 apartments affected, about 30 people displaced @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/jxF2Cs0T8G — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) April 23, 2017

Outstanding job this morning by everyone on Corning Ave, including rescue of a trapped occupant. Great teamwork! #PGFD @PGFDPIO @dcwoodpgfd pic.twitter.com/VIRBs277L1 — Joseph A. Cardello (@jacardellopgfd) April 23, 2017

