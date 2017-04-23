WATCH: Nats Fan at Mets Game Predicts Murphy’s Grand Slam

WASHINGTON — Every professional athlete wants to play well in front of his or her former team, but few can boast the success rate of Washington Nationals infielder Daniel Murphy.

The former New York Met punishes his old team every chance he gets, building last year’s MVP consideration on the skulls of his former employers and teammates. He’s off to a similarly impactful start in 2017, blasting a grand slam against the Mets on Sunday evening.

Perhaps as impressive as the act is the fact that there was a fan in attendance who is on video calling the hit before it happened. See for yourself:

In fairness, there is no context for the prediction. This unnamed fan might predict a grand slam every time three players reach base. He might be eternally optimistic. He might be related to Murphy.

But for the purposes of this instance, let’s give credit where credit is due and salute his prophetic prediction.

Let’s also salute Murphy, who hit the second grand slam of his career, both hit during his time with the Nationals. It was also his eighth home run in 85 career at-bats vs. the Mets, against whom he came in hitting .393/.429/.714 with a 1.143 OPS.

Here’s another look at the grand slam without so many booing Mets fans:

Daniel Murphy hits the grand slam to give the Nationals the lead over the Mets!! pic.twitter.com/P3GoQDTwuP — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) April 24, 2017

