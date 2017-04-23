Oh Good, Justin Bieber is a Maple Leafs Fan

WASHINGTON — Just in case Washingtonians, Americans, sports fans and hockey heads needed more incentive to cheer for the Washington Capitals as they try to close out the opening playoff series in Canada: native Canadian Justin Bieber is a Maple Leafs fan.

And he isn’t just any Maple Leafs fan; he is the kind that has a personalized jersey with “DA BIEBZ” on the back:

(4) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted at the Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto today. (April 23) pic.twitter.com/2TmI46EPtX — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) April 24, 2017

The Bieber boys are in the house tonight. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/mycrfvJ3Hc — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2017

The NHL Twitter account did its best to capitalize on the celebrity presence, but let’s be honest: Caps fans would love if the Leafs put Bieber in the game. Remember, even though Tom Wilson denies having dated Selena Gomez, you can be sure he would seek out an introduction to her ex.

