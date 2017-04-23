Here’s the Story Behind Daniel Murphy, ‘Insurance Person’

WASHINGTON — At the advanced age of 11, Daniel Murphy already had a pragmatic understanding of how the world worked. As many of his classmates and peers dreamed of being a rock star or professional athlete, he picked the perfectly reasonable future of being an “insurance person.”

The story came to light years later when Murphy was a member of the New York Mets. In an interview with the SNY, he shrugged off the humor of the situation, explaining that “insurance person” was all he could come up with in the moment.

Ted Berg: Do you find it ironic at all, that — when every fifth grader in the world wants to be a baseball player when they grow up – you said, “Insurance Person?”

Daniel Murphy: I’m more of a realist.

Howard Megdal: Was this your fallback?

Daniel Murphy: I think it was the next year I decided I wanted to be a baseball player.

Fun fact: Murphy dreamed of becoming a baseball player starting at age 12. So where did the insurance inspiration come from? That would be from mom.

“That was just the first thing I slopped out,” he said. “They snuck [the question] up on us for the yearbook, I think. My mom worked in business – she worked in insurance, so that’s where that came from.”

The photo was featured again on the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, bringing up a whole new wave of incredulity. The guy who hit a grand slam earlier in the game once dreamed of a desk job handling insurance claims?

Well @Nationals Daniel Murphy… I wanted to be a Big League Ball Player! pic.twitter.com/O89ejwZ2Cp — Matthew E King (@mekinger) April 24, 2017

Daniel Murphy is the only person ever who wanted to work in insurance. The rest of us just get caught by it and can't get away. — Amanda Lane (@MarinerMandy) April 24, 2017

So Daniel Murphy wanted to be an "insurance person" as a kid? Was his favorite food broccoli as well? — Kid Phantasm (@cbbruuno) April 24, 2017

As for the safety patrol badge also featured in the photo, that was a thing of real pride. “I’m smart, brother,” he told SNY. “Only about twenty kids in the grade get that.”

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.