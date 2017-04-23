Caps-Leafs Make NHL Playoffs Overtime History

WASHINGTON — If the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs were going to play so much extra hockey in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they might as well make it historic–and they did.

Five of the six games in the series went to overtime, with one game going to double overtime. Combined with 13 other overtime games spread across the seven other first round matchups, and the NHL had a new first-round of the playoffs overtime record:

With #WSHvsTOR heading to overtime, 18 of the First Round’s 42 contests (42.9%) have gone past regulation – an NHL record. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Rtg7eP4NJu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 24, 2017

It’s worth noting that the Caps have gone to overtime in seven of their last nine playoff games. This was, however, the first time that they had ever played overtime in five games in a series. It was the second time for the Maple Leafs, who also went to overtime five times in a series in the 1951 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Capitals advance from this one, and will face the Penguins in the second round of the playoffs. This is the fifth time in the last seven years that the Caps have advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

