Wizards’ Otto Porter Injures Neck, Leaves Game 3 Early

WASHINGTON — At the break between the third and fourth quarters of Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards announced that Otto Porter, who left the game midway through the third, would not be returning:
Porter was injured midway through the third quarter, leaving the game immediately, replaced by Kelly Oubre Jr. Here is footage of the play via CSN Washington, which was initially called a chest, pectoral, or “right chest” injury by the analyst crew:
Before leaving the game, Porter scored seven points in 23 minutes of action.
With the nature of neck injuries, it is unclear if Porter will be available for Game 4 between the Wizards and Hawks, set to tip off Monday at 8 p.m. Stay tuned to 106.7 The Fan for updates on his injury and condition.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.