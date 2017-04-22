Wizards’ Otto Porter Injures Neck, Leaves Game 3 Early

WASHINGTON — At the break between the third and fourth quarters of Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards announced that Otto Porter, who left the game midway through the third, would not be returning:

Injury Update: Otto Porter (strained neck) out for the remainder of tonight's #WizHawks game — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 22, 2017

Porter was injured midway through the third quarter, leaving the game immediately, replaced by Kelly Oubre Jr. Here is footage of the play via CSN Washington, which was initially called a chest, pectoral, or “right chest” injury by the analyst crew:

Otto Porter injured his chest on this screen. Dirty play or just bad luck? #WizHawks pic.twitter.com/wJ3sruuNKh — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) April 22, 2017

Before leaving the game, Porter scored seven points in 23 minutes of action.

With the nature of neck injuries, it is unclear if Porter will be available for Game 4 between the Wizards and Hawks, set to tip off Monday at 8 p.m. Stay tuned to 106.7 The Fan for updates on his injury and condition.

