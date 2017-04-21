WATCH: Ovechkin Leaves First Period Early with Injury

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals fans were understandably on the edge of their seats after their captain, Alex Ovechkin, was up-ended by Nazem Kadri near the end of the first period in Game 5:

Alex Ovechkin left the game after this hit by Nazem Kadri. pic.twitter.com/JZLicTTpbU — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 21, 2017

The hit leveled Ovechkin and he stayed down on the ice while trainers attended to him. He eventually left, heading for the tunnel, even as several minutes remained in the first period.

He did return to the ice with teammates in the second period and skated around, testing the knee. It remains to be seen how his play will be affected, but the Caps are expected to retaliate against Kadri.

