WATCH: Caps-Leafs Series Gets Violent in Game 5

April 21, 2017 10:00 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals don’t shy away from contact or a fight, but things were on the verge of getting out of hand in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Ovechkin didn’t generate offense in the first period but laid the boom on Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev. Twice. Here’s the crushing blow he landed on Gardiner:

The Leafs responded with a low shot on Ovechkin from Nazem Kadri, which sent the Caps captain to the locker room early for the first intermission:

Ovechkin got some revenge on Kadri in the second period, with a slashing assist from Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen:

But bygones could not be bygones after, as Gardiner exacted his revenge on T.J. Oshie with a high stick directly to the chin that snapped his head back:

Can’t we all just get along? Hopefully not.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia