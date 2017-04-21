WATCH: Caps-Leafs Series Gets Violent in Game 5

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals don’t shy away from contact or a fight, but things were on the verge of getting out of hand in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Ovechkin didn’t generate offense in the first period but laid the boom on Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev. Twice. Here’s the crushing blow he landed on Gardiner:

Ovechkin runs over Jake Gardiner. Rude. pic.twitter.com/DzNt4Fkn9K — Dylan Fremlin (@MuchTruculence) April 21, 2017

The Leafs responded with a low shot on Ovechkin from Nazem Kadri, which sent the Caps captain to the locker room early for the first intermission:

Alex Ovechkin left the game after this hit by Nazem Kadri. pic.twitter.com/JZLicTTpbU — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 21, 2017

Ovechkin got some revenge on Kadri in the second period, with a slashing assist from Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen:

Ovechkin and Kadri meet again and….lol Kadri pic.twitter.com/CmPCxs5f2H — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 22, 2017

But bygones could not be bygones after, as Gardiner exacted his revenge on T.J. Oshie with a high stick directly to the chin that snapped his head back:

Gardiner gets his stick up on Oshie and gets 2 minutes in the box. #Leafs on the PK.@FrankDangelo23 pic.twitter.com/xkG8ASU1ja — NextSportStar.com (@NextSportStar) April 22, 2017

Can’t we all just get along? Hopefully not.

