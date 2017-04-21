Nats’ Hot Streak Continues with Extra Innings Win

NEW YORK — Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Familia again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

The Nationals, the top-hitting team in the major leagues, hadn’t gotten a hit since Jose Lobaton’s leadoff homer in the fifth when Harper sliced a double to open the 11th.

After Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked by Josh Smoker (0-1), Familia relieved. On Thursday night, Familia — who led the majors with 51 saves last year — made his season debut after a 15-game domestic violence suspension and labored through 30 pitches, walking two.

This time, he bounced a wild pitch to Anthony Rendon and Harper hustled safely into third. Rendon wound up walking on a full-count pitch and Turner, activated from the disabled list before the game, walked on four pitches.

Enny Romero (1-0) got the win, and Shawn Kelley earned his third save.

The Mets, at least, found a way to stop Murphy. He went 0 for 4 after getting a hit in all 19 games against his former team last year, including seven home runs.

Mets leadoff man Michael Conforto homered on Tanner Roark’s first pitch of the game. Slumping Curtis Granderson hit an RBI single in the fourth and lined his first homer of the season in the sixth, tying it at 3.

Harper hit his seventh homer, lining a two-run drive in the first off nemesis Matt Harvey. Harper was 1 for 26 in his career against Harvey before connecting.

Both teams played without several starters.

Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and catcher Travis d’Arnaud didn’t start for the Mets on the day they put first baseman Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores on the disabled list.

Plus, Harvey wound up pitching when scheduled starter Jacob deGrom was scratched with a stiff neck.

Ailing outfielder Jayson Werth sat out for Washington, catcher Matt Wieters got a day off and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman entered in the ninth. Murphy was back in the lineup after missing a game with tightness in his right leg.

Zack Wheeler had a pinch-double for the Mets, the team’s first pinch-hit by a pitcher since Jon Niese in 2011.

Harvey pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, keeping up his strong start after season-ending surgery last July.

Harvey hit Wilmer Difo, the second batter of the game, in the helmet with a 94 mph fastball. Difo stayed in, and Harper followed with his home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Turner is expected to start Saturday at shortstop.

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said it’s unlikely Cespedes will play in the three-game series while nursing an injured hamstring.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.33) is 8-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 13 career starts at Citi Field.

Mets: DeGrom is 0-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts this season. If he’s unable to pitch, LHP Sean Gilmartin will start. He was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, a day after the Mets sent him down to the minors.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and 106.7 The Fan. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)